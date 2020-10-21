State senator named interim general manager of Kansas State Fair

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Sen. Ed Berger, former president of Hutchinson Community College and long-time Hutchinson resident, has been named the agency’s interim general manager.

The Kansas State Fair Board voted unanimously to name Berger to the position at a special board meeting Tuesday. The decision follows the resignation of David Tobias earlier in the month. Tobias, the agency’s former Operations Manager, had served as interim general manager since July.

Sen. Ed Berger (Courtesy: Kansas Legislature)

Berger will assume the interim manager role on Monday, Oct. 26.

“I’m honored to serve the Kansas State Fair in this role,” Berger said. “A strong, vibrant Fair is important to our community, our region and our state. We have so many opportunities to showcase agriculture, food, industry, and all that makes us proud to be Kansans.”

Berger is a life-long Kansan and grew up on a small family farm in Harvey County. He attended Hutchinson Community College and earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Wichita State University and a doctorate in education from Kansas State University.

Berger was elected to the Kansas Senate in 2016 to represent District 34, which includes Reno and Kingman counties.

The fair board plans to move forward in the coming months with a process to hire a permanent general manager.

