State track meet delayed because of severe weather Friday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - It's been a rainy day at the KSHSAA state track meet at Cessna Stadium in Wichita.

"We had to practice in the rain for a good part of the week," said Hillsboro High School track coach, Dennis Boldt. "Monday, and then we got a great practice and the sun came out. So you just make the best of it."

As several pouring rains came down on athletes and fans, lightning caused several delays throughout the day.

KSHSAA officials finally decided late in the day to cancel all the rest of the running events for Friday and moved those events to begin Saturday at 8:00 a.m.

Some athletes got their events in earlier in the day.

"This week? Yeah, it was challenging in the rain to work out," said 1-A bronze medal winner Paige Harris in the 23-hundred meters. "I was kind of skeptical going in. I was nervous, but I was bound and determined to get up on that stage. I got third so we made it!"

Officials say if lightning is detected near Cessna Stadium they go into an immediate weather delay for half an hour. That happened three times Friday before they moved many running events to Saturday.

Also, because of the weather throwing and jumping events were altered. Those athletes got four attempts at their event, and each try was considered a final attempt.

"Sure it's a challenge," said Harris. "But, this is Kansas."