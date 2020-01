WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department has canceled a Silver Alert for a missing 83-year-old man.

Philip Gaunt was last seen driving a gray 2011 Subaru Legacy on Central and Oliver around 2:40 p.m. The car has a Kansas license plate with the number 067EUJ.

Gaunt was wearing a dark sweater over a light blue shirt, pink pants, and grey shoes.

WPD says Gaun is diagnosed with dementia.

