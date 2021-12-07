Update: Statewide Silver Alert for Marshall County man is canceled

MARSHALL COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office reported that 72-year-old James “Jim” W. Knecht, the subject of the statewide Silver Alert, was located safe. The statewide Silver Alert is now canceled.

Knecht was seen leaving his home on Tuesday, Dec. 7, around 8:30 a.m., and was last seen at 10 a.m. at the C.J. East gas station along Highway 36 in Marysville, Kansas.

He was driving a blue 2002 Buick Century with a Kansas tag traveling toward Iowa.

Knecht has been diagnosed with dementia and did not have his medication with him.

He is 6 feet tall and weighs 280 pounds. He has blue eyes, is bald, and has a red birthmark on his forehead.

Knecht was last seen wearing a black zip-up jacket and blue jeans.