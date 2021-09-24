Statewide Silver Alert issued for 81-year-old Marsha McClellan

SHAWNEE, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation, per the request of the Shawnee Police Department, has issued a statewide Silver Alert for 81-year-old Marsha McClellan.

According to the KBI, McClellan left her home at approximately 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, in a tan 2013 Buick Encore, with Kansas Veteran tag 75AZD. Her vehicle was last seen heading east at Johnson Dr. & Neiman Rd., in Shawnee, around 3 p.m. on Friday.

McClellan has been diagnosed with dementia and has not driven in over six months.

She does not have her medication on her.

McClellan is a white female, 5 ft. 4 in. tall, and weighs approximately 135 lbs. She has blue eyes and short white hair.

If you see McClellan or her vehicle or have details about her whereabouts, please immediately call 911, or contact the Shawnee Police Department at 913-742-6770.