BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Silver Alert issued for a man from Andover has been canceled after he was found safe Saturday night.

According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the man went missing after last being heard from on Friday afternoon. He was seen driving in west Wichita later that day.

On Saturday morning, the man was still missing. According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the man’s car was found two miles west of Florence. Multiple agencies responded to search for him.

At 10:30 p.m., a passerby found the man two miles from where his car was found in an uninhabited area. The KBI says he was located safely.