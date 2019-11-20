Statewide Silver Alert issued for Iowa man last seen in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNW) – The Lawrence Police Department and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation issued a statewide Silver Alert for a missing 90-year-old Iowa man who was last seen in Lawrence.

The whereabouts of James Lewis Larson are unknown, and the public’s assistance is requested to help locate him.

Larson was last seen in Lawrence on Nov. 13 in a maroon 2017 Ford Edge 4-door hatchback bearing Iowa license plate ASG 448. He was traveling to Yuma, Arizona.

If you see Mr. Larson or his 2017 Ford Edge, please contact the Lawrence Police Department immediately at (785) 832-7509.

