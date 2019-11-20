Live Now
Colby Public Schools - USD 315

Statewide Silver Alert issued for Iowa man last seen in Lawrence

James Larson (Courtesy: KBI)

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNW) – The Lawrence Police Department and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation issued a statewide Silver Alert for a missing 90-year-old Iowa man who was last seen in Lawrence.

The whereabouts of James Lewis Larson are unknown, and the public’s assistance is requested to help locate him.

Larson was last seen in Lawrence on Nov. 13 in a maroon 2017 Ford Edge 4-door hatchback bearing Iowa license plate ASG 448. He was traveling to Yuma, Arizona.

If you see Mr. Larson or his 2017 Ford Edge, please contact the Lawrence Police Department immediately at (785) 832-7509.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

