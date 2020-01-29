Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing Gardner woman

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSN) – The Gardner Police Department requested that the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) issue a statewide Silver Alert for a missing Gardner woman.

The Gardner Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Wilma Patterson, an 82-year-old white female. Patterson has Alzheimer’s and was last seen Tuesday, Jan. 28, at 802 S. Poplar St. in Gardner, Kan. Her credit card was last used at a gas station in Meade, Kan. on Jan. 29 at approximately 9 a.m. She is driving a Red Kia Forte, with Kansas plates, VDH 319.

If you see Patterson or her vehicle, or have information about her whereabouts, please immediately call 911, or contact the Gardner Police Department at (913) 782-0720.

Patterson is 5 ft. 3 in. tall and weighs around 130 lbs. She has grey hair and brown eyes.

Authorities believe she may be traveling in Southwest Kansas, or may have made it outside the state to Oklahoma, Colorado, New Mexico, or Texas.

If located, please contact the Gardner Police Department at 913-782-0720 or 911.