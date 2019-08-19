Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing Kansas City woman

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Overland Park Police Department requested that the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) issue a statewide Silver Alert for a missing Kansas City, Kan. woman.

The whereabouts of Lila Mertz, 67, are unknown, and the public’s assistance is requested to help locate her.

If you see Mertz, or have information about her whereabouts, please immediately contact the Overland Park Police Department at 913-344-8742.

Mertz is a white woman, 5’6” in height, weighing 140 lbs, has gray hair and blue eyes.

The family of Ms. Mertz last spoke to her in late July and reported her missing on August 16 with the Overland Park Police Department. Ms. Mertz resides in Kansas City, Kansas, in the 1600 block of North 63rd Place.

Ms. Mertz’s vehicle, a gold 2000 Toyota Camry, was last seen on August 8 near 39th Street and Prospect in Kansas City, Missouri.

Ms. Mertz Kansas license tag is 423 GCH. Ms. Mertz needs her medication and her family is concerned.

LATEST STORIES: