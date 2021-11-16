Update: Statewide Silver Alert for Liberal woman is canceled

LIBERAL, Kan. (KSNW) – The Liberal Police Department reported that 66-year-old Ida Knight, the subject of the statewide Silver Alert, was located safe. The statewide Silver Alert is now canceled. 

Knight was last seen between 1 and 2 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 16, at the Cottonwood Apartments on Millwood Circle, in Liberal. She was last seen wearing a white nightgown and a dark-colored jacket. Knight may have had assistance leaving the area.

Knight is 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 155 pounds. She has gray hair and hazel eyes. Knight typically uses a wheelchair but is capable of walking short distances. She has been diagnosed with dementia.

