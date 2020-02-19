Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing Olathe man

OLATHE, Kan. (KSNW) – The Olathe Police Department and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation are working to find 76-year-old Fredrick Watterson.

Fredrick was last seen Tuesday afternoon in the 14400 block of South Shady Bend Road driving a 2015 black four-door KIA Soul, bearing Washington State license plate number AWA7136.

Fredrick is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 240 pounds with gray hair, blue eyes, and a gray beard. He was last seen wearing a brown sweater, khaki pants, and glasses.

Fredrick is diagnosed with dementia and has no known destination.

If located, please contact the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6950 or 911.

