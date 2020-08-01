Statewide Silver Alert issued for Pratt man canceled

PRATT, Kan. (KSNW) – The Pratt Police Department reported that 79-year-old James E. Flummerfelt, the subject of a statewide Silver Alert, was located by the Gove County Sheriff’s Office.

He was then taken to a local hospital for treatment.

PREVIOUS STORY:

The Pratt Police Department requested that the Kansas Bureau of Investigation issue a statewide Silver Alert for a missing Pratt man.

On July 30 at 2 p.m., officers of the Pratt Police Department were asked to conduct a welfare check on 79-year-old James E. Flummerfelt at his home in Pratt. The requestor advised that Flummerfelt’s significant other had been admitted to Pratt Regional Medical Center and was then transported to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita.

The requestor was concerned that Flummerfelt may try to drive to Wichita though he experiences dementia-like episodes, where he forgets where he is at or what he is doing. Officers made contact with him at approximately 2:10 p.m., and he was alert during questioning.

Then at approximately 3 p.m., a neighbor observed Flummerfelt leaving his residence in a gold 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer with Kansas license plate, 399AUK. His whereabouts are currently unknown. The public’s assistance is requested to help locate him.

Jim is a white male, 6 ft. 1 in. tall, approximately 180 lbs., with gray hair and hazel eyes.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of James Flummerfelt, please call the Pratt Police Department at (620) 672-5551.

LATEST STORIES: