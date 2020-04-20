Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing Tonganoxie man

Brian Clark, image courtesy of KBI

TONGANOXIE, Kan. (KSNW)  The Tonganoxie Police Department requested the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) to issue a statewide Silver Alert for a missing Tonganoxie man Monday.

The whereabouts of Brian Harris Clark, 72, are unknown, and authorities are asking for the public’s assistance to help locate him. Clark may have last been in the southern part of Kansas. It is possible he is headed to Oklahoma or Texas. He was driving a 2017 white Nissan Altima with the Kansas license plate 891CMD.

If anyone sees Clark or has any information about his whereabouts, they are asked to immediately call the Tonganoxie Police Department at (913) 369-3754 or Leavenworth County Communications at (913) 682-5724.

