Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing Wichita woman

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department requested that the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) issue a statewide Silver Alert for a missing Wichita woman who was last believed to be near Kinkaid, Kansas.

The whereabouts of Patricia Knafla, 70, are unknown, and the public’s assistance is requested to help locate her.

Last contact with Patricia occurred at approximately 8 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31. She is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, 150 pounds, with gray hair, and green eyes. She wears glasses. Additionally, Patricia was scheduled to work on Monday but never arrived, and may be having a mental health crisis and in the need of assistance.

She is traveling in a gold 2000 Ford Taurus with Kansas tag 418 CDM. Investigators learned she was in the area of Kinkaid, Kansas at approximately 10:50 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 1.

If you know the whereabouts of Patricia Knafla, or if you see her, please call 911 immediately.