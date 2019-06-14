Statewide Silver Alert cancelled after missing Olathe woman found safe

OLATHE, Kan. (KSNW) – UPDATE: The statewide silver alert issued for June Luedke of Olathe has been canceled. She was located early Friday morning in Johnson County and is now safe.

The KBI has issued a statewide Silver Alert for a missing Olathe woman.

The whereabouts of June Luedke, 86, are unknown, and the public’s assistance is requested to help locate her.

June was last seen Thursday morning in the area of 151st Street and I-35 in Olathe. She was driving a 2004, tan Toyota Avalon, with a Kansas tag of QDW104.

June is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds. She has short, white hair, blue eyes and wears glasses. She was last seen wearing a polo t-shirt with blue jeans and gold frame glasses. June is prescribed medication which she is required to take in the morning and evening each day.

If you see Luedke or her vehicle, or have information about her whereabouts, please immediately contact the Olathe Police Department at (913) 971-6950, or call 911.