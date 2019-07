Overland Park, Kan. (KSNW) – A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Overland Park man.

84-year-old Walter Whitley was last seen yesterday at noon driving a U-Haul truck from Indiana to Overland Park. The truck has an Arizona license plate with the number AE87635.

Whitley is 5’9″, 265 pounds, bald and wears glasses. He has dementia and is diabetic.

If you find him you are being asked to call the Overland Park Police Department at (913) 648-6200 or call 911.