Statue of Native American woman stolen from Kansas City park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A statue of a Native American woman has been stolen from a Kansas City park. The Kansas City Star on Wednesday reported the missing statue.

A Kansas City parks spokeswoman told the newspaper that officials are searching for more details about the $80,000 statue’s disappearance.

The statue was one of several at the François Chouteau and Native American Heritage Fountain.

The site honors American Indians and French trader François Chouteau for their roles in founding Kansas City.

