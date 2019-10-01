Status of KU’s Khalil Herbert still questionable

LAWRENCE, KS – OCTOBER 27: Khalil Herbert #10 of the Kansas Jayhawks runs the ball against the TCU Horned Frogs during the third quarter at Memorial Stadium on October 27, 2018 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Brian Davidson/Getty Images)

Lawrence, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas Jayhawks running back Khalil Herbert sat out of the team’s recent game for “personal reasons.”

Head coach Les Miles discussed the missing player during his weekly press conference with the media.

“I had the opportunity to visit with him Friday night at length, but it’s really his business,” Miles said. “I spent some time on this. This is not something that did not go without effort from the head coach.”

Under new NCAA rules that allow players to participate in four games and still redshirt, because Herbert missed the game against TCU, he still has the option to redshirt this year. If he redshirts, he would become eligible to play next season.

So far this season, Herbert has recorded two touchdowns for 384 rushing yards.