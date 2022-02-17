WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita city crews have been busy working to keep streets clear and passable due to the latest winter storm.

Freezing rain and sleet transitioned to snow overnight. Around 4 a.m., city crews began to initiate plowing operations. The city said it would continue as snow has been heavy.

“Yes, we are seeing drifting. We are seeing areas that are now open with almost white-out conditions, actually white-out conditions. It is really tough out there right now,” said Aaron Henning, Wichita Public Works and Utilities.

The wind has also been causing some blowing and drifting. The drifting hampers crews even more with clearing the streets.

“They’re basically bowls. When that blows around, a lot of that ends up in our streets, so we kinda get a double dose. We get the snow that’s falling down, and the snow that’s blowing around,” said Henning.

Henning said it usually takes the city an entire shift to clear all 1,500 lane miles. The city has 60 trucks.

“Foremost, we encourage everyone to stay home if you possibly can,” added Henning. “Plan ahead and allow plenty of time to get to wherever it is that you’re going and make sure you have an emergency kit in the car just in case something does happen.”

Click here to track snowplows in Wichita.