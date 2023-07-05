GARDEN PLAIN, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has issued a stream advisory for a couple of creeks south of Garden Plain.

The KDHE says people and animals should stay out of Polecat Creek and the confluence of Clear Creek.

Officials say the weather caused a power outage at the City of Garden Plain’s wastewater plant, and there may be elevated bacteria and contaminant levels in the creeks.

The City of Garden Plain is working to fix the problem at the wastewater plant, but in the meantime, everyone and their pets should stay out of the creek water until the KDHE gives the all-clear.