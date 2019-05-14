Staying local with hail repairs

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – After the storms, many homeowners are getting offers, lots of offers.

However, some are waiting to cash that insurance check.

“This is about my fourth major hail storm,” said Mike Webb, west Wichita homeowner. “There’s so many contractors out here, and I understand trying to earn your business, and I don’t know anything about them.”

Mike is one of the few in his neighborhood that does not yet have roofers working on a roof damaged from the recent hail storms. That’s good advice, according to local contractors.

“The more you can know about somebody the better off you’ll be at the end of the day,” said Jeremy Johnson with Jjs Quality Homes.

“They want your money. A lot of them do. I’m not saying all of them, there are some awesome ones especially in this town. But there’s a lot of them that are not good.”

As a long-time, local contractor Jeremy says he has been hired to come finish a job that a contractor did not finish.

“Just do your homework, especially on social media,” said Jeremy. “You can learn a lot about a business that way.”

The same goes for car repairs with hail damages. Find someone local with a good reputation, after doing your homework.

“You get a lot of people door knocking, and I’m sure it bothers a lot of people who are at home and they don’t want to deal with you,” said Dominic Schoenhofer with DentTuners of Wichita. “Better Business Bureau. Check it out. Social media you can find out what people are saying about the business. Basically what we do is we step in and provide a service that is a lot easier and a lot more beneficial.”

Schoenhofer says they recently fixed a car with about $17,000 in damages.

“Ok, this looks new,” says Schoenhofer, of the white sports car they repaired recently. “But you have to know what you are getting and you have to get someone willing to work with the insurance company.

Expecting money up front or not wanting to talk to the insurance company, those are red flags.”

Jeremy says Mike Webb is doing the right thing.

“I’m looking for the guy who will stand behind the project more than the guy who is up on the roof doing the work,” said Webb.