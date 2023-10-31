WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department will be closing off streets in College Hill on Tuesday at 5 p.m. At 6 p.m., Douglas will be temporarily closed in both directions between Roosevelt and Crestway. All roads will open at 9 p.m.

Wichita police officers and firefighters will be in College Hill for extra safety. There will also be two lost and found child tents in the area in case someone gets separated from their group. One will be at 1st & Bluff, and the other at 3rd & Broadview.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office is reminding people of the following safety tips:

Those 12 and under should be with an adult

Stay in a group

Don’t go to dark, unfamiliar areas

Drive slowly and pay attention to the roads

Make sure your costume doesn’t obstruct your vision

Sgt. Mike Jausel says across the U.S., authorities see an increase in crime on all holidays, usually related to alcohol.

On Halloween, the biggest change the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office sees is property crimes.

Sgt Jausel says statistics show that Sedgwick County has had relatively safe Halloweens. And, you’re more likely to get hit by a car than abducted on Halloween.

“Some of the myths are that children have more a higher probability of being abducted during Halloween,” Sgt. Jausel said. “As you know, it’s dark, kids are out. The reality is statistics do not show that there’s a higher probability. There’s no more of a probability of being abducted on Halloween than there is any other day of the year.”

The American Red Cross encourages people to follow these safety tips: