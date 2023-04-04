SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Tuesday’s wind making things difficult not only for firefighters but also truckers, construction workers, and roofers.

Truckers stay aware of conditions to avoid being thrown around on the roads, and roofers wear extra protection during windy days.

“It doesn’t feel all too different from sliding on ice. It’s just a little more push to it,” said Idaho Trucker Joe Sheets.

Sheets is one of the thousands of truckers driving across the U.S. every day, working in all types of weather, including Kansas wind.

“If you don’t have a load on, you’re not heavy. The truck is going to act like a sail, and it is going to pick you up and throw you around,” said Sheets.

He said truckers learn to react to the wind by driving slower.

Wind can also determine whether companies like Rhoden Roofing can work.

“Our kind of line in the sand is 40 miles an hour straight gusts is we might find an alternate project that is a little less of a slope,” said Rhoden Roofing Owner, John Rhoden.

If projects get canceled due to high winds, it can throw off schedules.

“We try to do typically 700 roofs in a year with three to four crews, so if we miss or have to change around two days, it doesn’t just affect that person. It affects the next 80 to 90 people in the queue,” said Rhoden.

Rhoden Roofing said safety is important to avoid the equipment being picked up by the wind.

If you are driving by a semi on a windy day, it’s recommended you give them plenty of room to avoid being hit if a gust of wind comes.

Rhoden Roofing said if you find debris from a nearby roofing job, contact that company, and they can handle it. They said to not pick it up as it could injure you.