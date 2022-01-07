Steak night: Are Kansas beef prices too high to keep it alive?

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — If you are a Monday night regular at The Hive in Valley Center, the kickoff to your workweek is going to look a little different.

The $5 steak night at The Hive is a thing of the past. The rising cost of beef is to blame.

Jason Bell is the general manager at The Hive. He said selling $2,500 worth of steak just isn’t enough to break even anymore.

“The steak used to be $75 a pound. It used to be $75, cryogenically frozen the whole nine set up now the price is double, and the quality is even bad,” said Bell.

Bell said supply shortages and surging prices have restaurants feeling the heat. “We’ve had to actually change your entire menu, not just a steak night,” continued Bell.

He claimed steak night was their biggest night, easily bringing in 200 people. What’s the plan now?

“That’s the thing. We’re looking for different specials. We have weekly specials doing a taco Tuesday special. We also have like wing special Wednesday. So we’re just trying to do something. Basically honestly to stay afloat,” he concluded.

Robert Crandell is the owner of O’Malley’s in Wichita. He’s clinging on to his steak night special.

“It’s become our best night of the week. So $5 steaks gets a lot of people in here,” said Crandell.

However, it’s not steak sales keeping them in the green. “Not sure how the restaurants do it that aren’t selling the liquor and beer. It’s got to be really tough for them, really tough for them because that’s our only savior is our booze business,” said Randell.

Several restaurant owners said the price of meat has doubled, even tripled in some cases.