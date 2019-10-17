Breaking News
Sedgwick County DA releases results from Mayor Longwell investigation

Stephen Walters pleads ‘not guilty’ in rape, aggravated sodomy case

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

VALLEY CENTER, Kan. (KSNW) – A Valley Center man charged with child sex crimes was in court today.

Steven Walters pleaded not guilty to rape and aggravated criminal sodomy. Prosecutors say the victims were younger than 14-years-old.

The alleged crimes occurred between November 2017 and July 5 of this year.

Walters has requested a jury trial.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories