Stephen Walters pleads ‘not guilty’ in rape, aggravated sodomy case

VALLEY CENTER, Kan. (KSNW) – A Valley Center man charged with child sex crimes was in court today.
Steven Walters pleaded not guilty to rape and aggravated criminal sodomy. Prosecutors say the victims were younger than 14-years-old.
The alleged crimes occurred between November 2017 and July 5 of this year.
Walters has requested a jury trial.
