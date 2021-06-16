Stockton man killed in crash, fire Wednesday morning

STOCKTON, Kan. (KSNW) – A 23-year-old Stockton man was killed in a crash and fire Wednesday morning. The crash happened on U.S. 24 about nine miles east of town.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a Mazda pickup driven by Braden Higdon did not slow down and rear-ended a 41-year-old woman in a Ford pickup turning into her driveway.

The pickup Higdon was driving came to rest and caught fire. He died at the scene.

The woman was transported to Rook County Health Center in Plainville with minor injuries.