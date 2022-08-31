WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — One person was arrested and four others received minor injuries as a result of a police chase in west Wichita Wednesday.

KSN Photo

The Wichita Police Department (WPD) says a car was stolen from the Wal-Mart on W. Kellogg Ave. The driver of the vehicle hit another car and left at a high rate of speed.

Shortly after, officers say they found the car and a short pursuit occurred. It ended with a crash on Kansas Highway 42.

The WPD says Kansas Highway 42 is currently down to one lane as police work the scene.

An investigation is ongoing. KSN will provide more information as it becomes available.