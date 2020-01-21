Live Now
President Donald Trump's impeachment trial
Stolen car prompts precautionary lockdown at Sedgwick schools, police looking for suspect

by: KSN News

SEDGWICK, Kan. (KSNW) – A solen car located on the campus of Sedgwick High School has led school officials to keep the buildings on lockdown.

Law enforcement is present at the school. The superintendent said students can attend classes and move about the building as normal.

The district said a follow up will be sent when the building is no longer on the precautionary lockdown.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

