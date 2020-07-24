Stolen Manhattan alligator captured in Wildcat Creek

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The owner of Manhattan’s Reptile World said they successfully captured their stolen alligator in Wildcat Creek Thursday evening.

Originally, two alligators were stollen from Reptile World. One drowned when crews tried to take it out of Wildcat creek. Then, weeks later, another was spotted in the same creek. Originally the owners thought it wasn’t their alligator, but then confirmed it was.

Manhattan’s Reptile World owner Colin Cudney said the alligator is now back at Reptile World.

