Stolen vehicle leads to shots fired along the Kansas Turnpike

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Thieves who stole an SUV in Oklahoma drove it into Kansas and then shot at the owner who tried to catch up with them.

The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office said it happened this morning on the Kansas Turnpike.

The Kay County, Oklahoma Sheriff’s Office said the vehicle was stolen from the Kanza Travel Plaza in Braman, Oklahoma. At 10:30 a.m., Kay County warned Sumner County deputies that the SUV was headed north on the turnpike.

The owner of the stolen vehicle got a ride from a citizen and they began following it.

But when the suspects got to the travel plaza at US 166 Highway, the South Haven exit, they noticed they were being followed.

That’s when Sumner County deputies say the suspects turned the SUV around, started heading back toward Oklahoma, and shot at the owner of the stolen SUV. They missed.

Deputies say the two suspects pulled over south of the US 166 overpass, got out, and ran across the turnpike into a pasture. They reportedly hid under an evergreen tree.

Authorities set up a perimeter and, with the help of the Kansas Highway Patrol Air Section, took two people into custody.

Agencies that helped with the search include the Kansas Highway Patrol, Cowley County Sheriff’s Office, Caldwell Police Department, Kay County Sheriff’s Office, Belle Plaine Police Department, Wellington Police Department, and the Blackwell Police Department.