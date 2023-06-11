WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Stop Suicide ICT hosted a free family fun day at Watson Park Sunday to help teach the Wichita community about mental health resources.

“StopSuicideICT’s mission is to educate the community about suicide prevention and awareness,” said Erin Blow, the director of special events for Stop Suicide ICT. “So, we just wanted to bring the community together for a day of free fun in a great place like Watson Park.”

This year is the third year that Stop Suicide ICT hosted the event.

“This year’s been really great. We’ve had about 700-something people come out today,” Blow said.

The event was for people of all ages. There were rides and games, face painting, balloon animals, free resources and more.

Missed out on the event? Visit stopsuicideict.com for mental health resources and more.