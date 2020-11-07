TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – President Donald Trump supporters gathered at the Kansas State Capitol Saturday afternoon to protest the Presidential election outcome.
The movement “Stop The Steal” is gaining momentum across the United States with rallies planned for each state capitol. A large group of people attended the rally and more are being set for a later date.
LATEST STORIES:
- Tracking the Tropics: Hurricane, storm surge watches issued for parts of Florida as Eta gets closer
- Stop The Steal Rally held Saturday afternoon at state capitol
- Councilman Brandon Johnson tests positive for COVID-19, Mayor and others in quarantine
- No. 19 Oklahoma looks to stay in range of Big 12 leaders against winless Kansas
- ‘Welcome back’: World leaders congratulate Biden, Harris after election win