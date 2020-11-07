Stop The Steal Rally held Saturday afternoon at state capitol

Local

by: KSNT

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – President Donald Trump supporters gathered at the Kansas State Capitol Saturday afternoon to protest the Presidential election outcome.

The movement “Stop The Steal” is gaining momentum across the United States with rallies planned for each state capitol. A large group of people attended the rally and more are being set for a later date.

