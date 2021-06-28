Stores open the Fourth of July and their hours

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Most major retailers and restaurants will remain open on the Fourth of July according to offers.com. However, even though most stores will be open, be sure to check for closures or reduced hours before you shop.

Some locations and franchises may close early to give their employees time with their families.

These stores will be open on July 4

Academy Sports + Outdoors : Open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the Fourth of July.

: Open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the Fourth of July. Best Buy : Stores will be open on the Fourth of July. Hours vary by location. Note that many stores close an hour early on Sundays, so be sure to check the Sunday hours of your location before visiting on Fourth of July.

: Stores will be open on the Fourth of July. Hours vary by location. Note that many stores close an hour early on Sundays, so be sure to check the Sunday hours of your location before visiting on Fourth of July. Home Depot : Stores will be open 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Fourth of July, matching the usual Sunday hours.

: Stores will be open 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Fourth of July, matching the usual Sunday hours. Kohl’s : Stores will be open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Before you leave home, consider taking advantage of Kohl’s curbside pickup.

: Stores will be open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Before you leave home, consider taking advantage of Kohl’s curbside pickup. Lowe’s : Lowe’s stores will be open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Fourth of July.

: Lowe’s stores will be open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Fourth of July. Sam’s Club : Sam’s club will be open on July 4 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Plus members and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Club members, per its holiday schedule.

: Sam’s club will be open on July 4 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Plus members and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Club members, per its holiday schedule. Target : Target is open on Fourth of July during normal business hours, which vary by location. Target stores are typically open from 8 a.m to 10 p.m. on Sundays.

: Target is open on Fourth of July during normal business hours, which vary by location. Target stores are typically open from 8 a.m to 10 p.m. on Sundays. Walmart : Walmart will be open on Fourth of July during regular hours. Consider using Walmart’s expanded curbside pickup service.

: Walmart will be open on Fourth of July during regular hours. Consider using Walmart’s expanded curbside pickup service. Trader Joe’s : Trader Joe’s stores will close at 5 p.m. on the Fourth of July.

: Trader Joe’s stores will close at 5 p.m. on the Fourth of July. Whole Foods : Whole Foods will be open normal hours on July 4.

: Whole Foods will be open normal hours on July 4. Dillons: Stores will be open regular hours on July 4

Closed on July 4