MINNEOLA, Kan. (NBC) – A storm chaser gets caught in a tornado, and it’s all caught on camera.

Dramatic video shows the dangerous storm near Minneola Friday night. You can see the car approaching the twister.

The storm sweeps by the car causing heavy winds and debris to pound the car.

The driver keeps going and manages to stay behind the tornado.

The storm was just one of many that touched down in the area on Friday.