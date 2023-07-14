WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Dr. Reed Timmer, an extreme meteorologist and storm chaser, stopped in Wichita at The Cotillion on Thursday night.

The big attraction was the Dominator 3, a storm chase vehicle Timmer uses to drive near and even into tornadoes.

Dr. Timmer is on a speaking tour to discuss some of what he has learned as a storm chaser and maybe even inspire others to do what he does.

“I like to talk about the science of storm chasing and try to inspire the future generations of storm chasers too, because they’re really the ones that are gonna take where we left off and advance our science, and our understanding of tornadoes and really start to reduce those tornado warning lead times,” Timmer said.

The current Dominator began life as a Ford F-350 crew cab pickup with Kevlar composite windows.