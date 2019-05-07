Storm Creek Horse Co. Farm & Rescue loses barn in storm

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Storm Creek Horse Co. Farm & Rescue said they lost a barn in the storm Monday night.

The rescue that help sick horses is located in the 10000 block of W. Boundary Rd.

The barn houses their operations and quarantine stalls.

The rescue said, “this is a devastating thing to wake up to. We are so very grateful, however, that we didn’t have any animals in quarantine currently. The two housed in the pen outside the barn were unharmed.”

They’ve created a GoFundMe page to help rebuild the barn.

GoFundMe: Storm Creek Horse Co- Rebuild the Loyd’s Barn