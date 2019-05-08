Storm damage in Newkirk on Tuesday confirmed as an EF1 tornado

NEWKIRK, Okla. (KSNW) – A National Weather Service damage survey team investigated the damage in Newkirk that occurred just before midnight Tuesday night.

An EF1 tornado moved through Newkirk within a larger area of damaging thunderstorm winds. The tornado had a path length of 2.1 miles and was 60 yards wide.

The tornado damaged several homes on 9th Street.

Trees were knocked down, roofs were damaged and several homes had windows blown out.

Numerous power outages were reported in the area.

Check out the path of the storm below.