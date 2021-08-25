‘All hell broke loose,’ Augusta resident describes damage from Wednesday thunderstorm

AUGUSTA, Kan. (KSNW) – A line of thunderstorms moved through south-central Kansas early Wednesday morning, and one storm packed quite a punch.

According to residents, the storm moved through between 7 and 8 a.m. and as one quoted “all hell broke loose.”

The wind took down large tree branches and fences around town. Garvin Park near Augusta City Lake also had significant tree damage.

Powerlines were reported down. Crews were busy working to repair them.

The damage is likely from a downburst according to Storm Track 3 Weather Center.

10:10am…View of high based storm looking southeast from the NWS Office in Wichita, which is located near the Wichita Eisenhower National Airport. #kswx pic.twitter.com/XPnkDGXMGt — NWS Wichita (@NWSWichita) August 25, 2021

