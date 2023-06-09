WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Now is the time to be weather aware in some parts of Kansas, as multiple counties have been under severe thunderstorm warnings Friday.

Hail fell in the western part of Sedgwick County, and KSN Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman says microburst potential is high in this type of environment.

Storm updates as of 7:38 p.m.

Sedan, Chautauqua County – Half dollar-size hail

Storm updates as of 5:07 p.m.

The severe thunderstorm warnings for Reno and Sumner Counties have expired. A warning remains for McPherson County until 5:15 p.m., and a severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Sedgwick and Butler Counties until 5:30.

Severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued for Barton and Russell Counties until 5:45 p.m.

One mile north of Benton, Butler County – Quarter-size hail reported.

Storm updates as of 4:14 p.m.

Reno, Sumner, McPherson Counties are under a severe thunderstorm warning.

Lenora, Norton County – 1.7 inches of rain within the last hour.

Storm updates as of 3:48 p.m.

Lenora, Norton County – 60 mph wind gust.

Storm updates as of 3:42 p.m.

Grinnell, Sheridan County – Ping Pong ball-sized hail.

Storm updates as of 3 p.m.

Goddard – trained spotter reports quarter-size hail covering the ground at 21st and 199th streets.

These reports will be updated as they are received.