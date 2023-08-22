WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Strong winds in Moundridge, Kansas, have caused trees to fall down and cause power outages Tuesday evening.

The City of Moundrige is asking drivers to please avoid the area of West Galle Street to allow crews to work to remove the downed tree.

“This will cause power outages in the Southwest area of town to Hoch and Drucilla while our crew is working,” the City of Moundrige said.

Hail in Moundridge (Courtesy: Jerrod Dalke)

Moundridge (Courtesy: Jerrod Dalke)

Small tree limbs down in Moundridge (Courtesy: Jerrod Dalke)

Moundridge (Courtesy: Jerrod Dalke)

KSN Meteorologist Lucy Doll is tracking wind gusts in McPherson County:

Storm reports:

5:44 p.m.

1 SSE McPherson – McPherson County – 70 MPH wind gusts

5:40 p.m.

1 NW Moundridge – McPherson County – numerous tree limbs down

5:39 p.m.

1 SSE McPherson – McPherson County – tree limbs down by 60 MPH winds

Tracking Severe Weather:

