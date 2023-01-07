After a mild Friday, temperatures will be cooler for the first half of the weekend as a weak disturbance tracks through the region. Please use caution while driving from northeast of Wichita to Emporia on the Turnpike, especially in the Flint Hills this morning with some patchy drizzle and freezing drizzle making for possible slick spots. Otherwise, the day began with some flurries in far northwest Kansas and a wintry mix in far northeast Kansas.

Low level moisture gradually spreading westward into central Kansas will make for more clouds than sun today while partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies dominate across western Kansas.

Clouds will erode from the west to the east across central Kansas this afternoon. The question for today is how quickly clouds clear.

Overall, temps will be in the 30s to 40s today, close to the average highs for early January. If we clear quicker, the temperature will be on the higher end of this range. Winds also look gusty the first half of the day before easing.

The pendulum swings warmer on Sunday with highs back above average, in the 40s and 50s across the sunflower state along with plenty of sunshine.

Temperatures will be unseasonably mild early next week with high pressure dominating the weather across the Central Plains. Afternoon highs are expected to remain above normal right through Wednesday along with some sunshine each day.

A stronger system will erase the warmth and push us back to more seasonable standards by mid-week. Wednesday night into Thursday, rain is largely expected due to the warmth sustained. As colder air comes in, areas to the northwest will partake in a changeover to snow. Moisture may exit areas farther east before the colder air comes in, reducing snow chances.

1/7/23 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Boston:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of drizzle north and east. Hi: 40 Wind: N 10-20

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Lo: 24 Wind: NE/W 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 53 Wind: S/SW 5-15

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 32 Wind: S 10-15

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 55 Lo: 28 Partly to mostly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 53 Lo: 29 Partly cloudy.

Wed: Hi: 56 Lo: 33 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 45 Lo: 27 Mostly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of rain.

Fri: Hi: 47 Lo: 25 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 50 Lo: 34 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy.

Meteorologist Jack Boston