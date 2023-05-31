We are gearing up for another busy evening in parts of Kansas. Isolated storms are possible farther east, including around the Wichita area. This will be hit or miss but those who gain rain could see a healthy amount for a short period of time. A storm capable of 60 MPH winds and quarter size hail cannot be ruled out farther east into this evening.

That said, a new wave of severe storms will target the southwest where damaging winds and large hail take center stage. A tornado cannot be ruled out.

Rainfall will also be heavy and flooding will need to be monitored in that part of our viewing area as well. Texas County in Oklahoma is under a Flood Watch.

Storms will linger through the overnight but remain spotty.

Better chances for storms throughout most of the region are expected Thursday and Friday.

A stronger storm in the southwest is possible in this type of environment.

Temperatures are staying warm and there is a fair share of humidity in the air which will enable any storm to produce heavy rainfall.

Hit or miss storms will stick around this weekend and into the first half of next week.

Rainfall amounts look healthy for those to gain the moisture.

Depending on rainfall timing and cloud cover, this will influence afternoon high temperatures. Overall, we will warm each afternoon from the 70s to the 80s. Overnights will be mild yet comfortable.

As an area of high pressure tries to build in from the east, this may try to cut back on our storm chances late next week and shift the stormy axis farther west. Depends on how strong that push is. We will watch trends as we get closer. This will be a temporary pause before we engage in another active stretch heading into middle June.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 66 Wind: SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, breezy. 50% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 84 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 64 Wind: SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 82 Lo: 64 Mostly cloudy. 50% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 80 Lo: 62 Mostly cloudy. 50% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 82 Lo: 63 Partly cloudy. 40% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 85 Lo: 63 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 86 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 85 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman