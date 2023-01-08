Temperatures were right on par yesterday with our seasonal average in the 40s, but we cooled off to the 20s thanks to mainly clear skies, light winds and a very dry air mass over the Central Plains. A chilly start to an otherwise pleasant Sunday. A chilly start will give way to a pleasant afternoon as temperatures jump into the 40s by lunchtime and continue to warm into the upper 40s Northwest to lower and middle 50s in southern Kansas this afternoon, well above our seasonal averages as southerly winds and abundant sunshine take over our forecast.

This warming trend sticks around through the beginning of the week as we sit in the 50s with Tuesday highs near or just past 60 Tuesday afternoon.

Clouds will thicken across Kansas Wednesday with some rain breaking out across the western half of the state Wednesday afternoon.

Much needed precipitation spreads across all of Kansas Wednesday night as a storm system pushing into the west coast currently progresses eastward through the Plains by midweek. There could be a few wet snowflakes mixed in across Northwest Kansas Wednesday afternoon. On Wednesday night, depending on the track of the low pressure system, there will be a switch to snow in Northwest Kansas leading to some snowfall accumulations. North central and Southwest Kansas could see some snow mixing in as well but accumulations are not expected. Wichita and South Central Kansas can expect to see mainly rain with the Wednesday night system.

The system is moving more quickly as seen by the computer modeling. In fact, fast enough that Thursday should be dry in western Kansas with some clearing. Central Kansas may see some leftover rain and snow Thursday morning but precipitation should end before noon. Northerly winds will wrap around the passing low pressure system and bring in much cooler air, dropping temperatures back into the 40s Thursday. It could be quite windy in much of Kansas Thursday as well.

Temperatures rebound by next weekend as we jump back into the 50s on Saturday and Sunday, back above January averages.

1/8/23 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Boston:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny. Hi: 53 Wind: SW 5-15

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 32 Wind: S 10-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Hi: 57 Wind: S/W 10-15

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 28 Wind: W/SE 5-10

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 57 Lo: 33 Partly cloudy.

Wed: Hi: 56 Lo: 35 Partly to mostly cloudy.

Thu: Hi: 45 Lo: 27 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of rain (Mainly AM.)

Fri: Hi: 45 Lo: 25 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 50 Lo: 32 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 58 Lo: 38 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Meteorologist Jack Boston