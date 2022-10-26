A few light showers danced along the Kansas/Nebraska state line early this afternoon, but more rain is on the way for Thursday. Our next boundary looms in eastern Colorado and will track east tomorrow.

Temperatures tonight will be cool, with lows in the 40s for most. Those in northwestern Kansas will fall into the 30s by sunrise tomorrow. A few showers will be possible in the northwest during the early morning hours.

Cloud cover increases overnight, and we start the day off mostly cloudy. Rain chances ramp up during the afternoon. Showers will track east into central Kansas by tomorrow evening. Rainfall totals will be less than a quarter of an inch across the region.

We will see a wide range of temperatures across the state tomorrow. Those in northwestern Kansas will only reach into the mid-50s as winds will shift out of the north sooner than the rest of the region. Everyone else will reach the low to mid-60s.

A few pockets of heavy rain will be possible tomorrow. Severe weather is not expected with these showers. Rain will linger overnight as the boundary continues to push into the state. Eventually, the skies will clear out by Friday morning.

Northerly winds will take hold of the forecast and help to keep temperatures below average through the weekend. Temperatures stay in the low 60s until we eventually reach back above average by Halloween on Monday.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy. Lo: 44 Wind: SE 10-20

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of rain. Hi: 65 Wind: SE 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Mostly to partly cloudy. 30% chance of rain. Lo: 46 Wind: SE/NE 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 63 Lo: 42 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of rain.

Sat: Hi: 64 Lo: 41 Mostly sunny.

Sun: Hi: 66 Lo: 43 Partly cloudy.

Mon: Hi: 69 Lo: 46 Partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 73 Lo: 51 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 73 Lo: 49 Mostly sunny, windy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll