Brutal cold this morning as temperatures dipped to the negatives across the entire state overnight.

Wind Chill Warnings remain in effect for the intense cold that will remain in place through Tuesday.

A wave of snow is expected to develop and quickly move across southern Kansas through the morning and early afternoon.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect mainly for southeastern Kansas and northeast Oklahoma.

The heaviest snow accumulation will occur over the Winter Weather Advisory area, where over two inches of dry, powdery snow may fall with locally higher totals especially farther south and east. A dusting to an inch is possible across most of the rest of Kansas as some spotty snow showers will occur, but this will not lead to a lot of accumulation.

Highs today will remain brutally cold, warming to near 0 or the low single digits. Winds will be lighter today so that will keep wind chills from being quite as intense as yesterday.

Another viciously cold night leads into the new work week, with overnight lows in the negatives.

Monday will be a few degrees warmer, but it won’t feel like it as winds pick back up and temperatures hover in the single digits for most.

More snow showers Monday will favor the northern half of the state, especially for northwest Kansas.

These will produce some light accumulations of up to another inch for some with just a trace for most.

A little less cold by Tuesday, and then we manage to sneak above freezing for a few hours on Wednesday! Enjoy that, because another arctic front will drop temperatures back to the 20s for the second half of the week.

We may finally manage to shrug off this arctic air by next weekend with temperatures rising closer to average.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Maney:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly cloudy to cloudy. 50% chance of snow. Hi: 4 Wind: N 5-15

Tonight: Cloudy. 20% chance of snow. Lo: -3 Wind: N 5-15

Tomorrow: Cloudy to mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of snow. Hi: 8 Wind: N 10-20

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy, breezy. Lo: -2 Wind: N/NW 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 18 Lo: 8 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 36 Lo: 17 Partly cloudy.

Thu: Hi: 29 Lo: 9 Partly cloudy.

Fri: Hi: 21 Lo: 5 Partly cloudy.

Sat: Hi: 26 Lo: 10 Partly cloudy.

Sun: Hi: 33 Lo: 19 Partly cloudy.