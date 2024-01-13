The bitter cold turns brutal today as another surge of arctic air takes hold across Kansas. A few snow showers along interstate 70 this morning will move off and dissipate around sunrise, with minor accumulations possible to the north.

Wind Chill Warnings are in effect for the entire KSN viewing area and will remain in effect until noon on Tuesday.

High temperatures today range from near or slightly below zero to the upper single digits.

With gusty winds in addition to the extremely cold air, wind chill factors will be punishingly low, especially in northwest Kansas where it may feel like 30 below zero at times.

Winds quiet down tonight and that will help some, but another night of dangerous lows is in store with nearly unanimous subzero temperatures by Sunday morning.

It will be a struggle to get rid of the negative sign tomorrow as clouds thicken up and blot out the sun.

Another round of snow develops and moves quickly across the area from west to east. This will favor southern Kansas, especially areas farther east as it finds slightly better moisture to the east.

Because of how cold it is, this band will be quite efficient at producing snow despite meager moisture to work with. A quick 1 to 2 inches of powdery, dry snow especially along the Oklahoma line will be possible tomorrow.

Some lingering snow showers hang around and keep the clouds in place for Monday.

The arctic air’s grip slips by midweek, and temperatures jump to the 30s briefly on Wednesday. This will be a short reprieve, as another arctic front arrives Thursday and drops highs right back into the 20s.

With all this extreme cold, be sure to remember the three P’s, people, pets, and plants. Check on those most vulnerable to the cold and keep your pets inside, also remember to drip your faucets to keep your pipes from freezing and bursting!

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Maney:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy, windy. Hi: 9 Wind: N/NW 10-25

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. Lo: -4 Wind: NW 10-20

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy to cloudy. 50% chance of snow. Hi: 4 Wind: N 5-15

Tomorrow night: Cloudy. 30% chance of snow. Lo: -5 Wind: N 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 7 Lo: -6 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of snow.

Tue: Hi: 15 Lo: 6 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 34 Lo: 16 Partly cloudy.

Thu: Hi: 29 Lo: 8 Partly cloudy.

Fri: Hi: 21 Lo: 6 Partly cloudy.

Sat: Hi: 26 Lo: 5 Partly cloudy.