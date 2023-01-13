It was a chilly start for our Friday with temperatures in the teens and 20s. High pressure slides to our east this afternoon and will help drive our warming trend as we head into the weekend. Southerly flow will move in, any leftover lows clouds and fog dissipate making for a nice Friday afternoon.

Southerly winds are already taking over Western Kansas, which will help to drive temperatures upwards this afternoon into the upper 40 to middle 50s. Those in Central Kansas will see winds swing to be out of the south this afternoon, with highs sitting a bit cooler in the lower 40s, right at average levels for mid-January.

Overall we are looking at a picture-perfect weekend. The partly to mostly sunny skies this afternoon give way to a warm weekend. However, accompanying the warmer temperatures will be gusty south winds Saturday and Sunday. These winds will push temperatures upwards into the 50s Saturday and near or over the 60 degree mark on Sunday.

Moisture returns late Sunday night into early Monday morning with the approach of a quick moving east from the Rockies through the central plains. Showers and flurries will track across mainly northern Kansas, with cooler air moving in to cool us off for the start of the week.

Our next best chance of precipitation comes on Tuesday night into Wednesday as a low pressure system tracks into the region. A rain-snow mixture follows this low through the state throughout Wednesday.

Modeling is showing a rether active pattern continuing through next weekend with another chance for rain and snow materializing Friday night though the first half of next weekend. We will also see cooler temperatures later next week.

1/13/23 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Boston:

Wichita:

This afternoon: Partly sunny. Hi: 43 Wind: N/SE 5-15

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 27 Wind: S 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, windy. Hi: 56 Wind: S 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, windy. Lo: 41 Wind: S 10-25

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 61 Lo: 40 Partly cloudy, windy.

Mon: Hi: 57 Lo: 32 Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 53 Lo: 38 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 52 Lo: 28 Mostly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of rain.

Thu: Hi: 47 Lo: 24 Partly cloudy, windy.

Fri: Hi: 46 Lo: 23 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Meteorologist Jack Boston