Storm Track 3 Forecast: Windy again tomorrow ahead of front

It has been a warm and windy day across the sunflower state. Enjoy this warmth and sunshine while you can because the next system will arrive tomorrow.

Overnight lows will drop to the 40s. Not too bad thanks to the increase in moisture.

Wind is still strong overnight. And will stay gusty closer to our central and eastern counties tomorrow.

The front heads into the northwest later tomorrow.

That will spark up showers and storms in the evening through the overnight.

Isolated at first, most storms will stay below severe levels, but gusty wind and small hail is not ruled out. Widespread scattered showers are likely for the Monday morning commute.

Monday will be a soggy day. Rain is likely still on Tuesday, but not as much of a soaker. Temperatures cool with the incoming system and can’t rebound quick enough before the next system passes through on Wednesday.

This second system will dive to the south and most of our counties will miss out on the mid week rain. If it takes more of a northerly turn then rain will be a bit more promising.

Warmer and sunnier skies expected on Thursday. This active pattern that is in play means that we don’t stay dry too long before the next system arrives. That next system will be Friday night and into the weekend.