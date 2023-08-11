Today I was invited to speak to the Wichita Area Retired School Personnel Group at Riverside Christian Church.

We talked about the path my career has taken me in meteorology to different parts of the country. We also discussed how educators played a huge role in my success from growing up in the Haysville school system to attending Wichita State and Mississippi State universities at the same time. These folks also received insight into some of my wild storm chasing experiences over the years, how my family also played a pivotal role in becoming a meteorologist and why I am so proud to be back home serving you all here in Wichita.

Thank you Wichita Area Retired School Personnel Group for having me out today!

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman