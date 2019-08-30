Storms cause damage across Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Overnight storms in Kansas downed trees and power poles.

Pivot and 10 poles wrecked by tonight’s storm south of Lenora. (Prairie Land Electric)

In Emporia, wind gusts of more than 70 mph left about 9,500 Westar Energy customers without power in the Emporia area at the peak of the storm, leading to school closures. Lyon-Coffey Electric said they have over 25 poles broken and several miles of distribution lines on the ground. Crews are working on isolating the damaged areas and restoring as many members as quickly as possible.

In northwest Kansas, Prairie Land Electric reported damage to its systems near New Almelo, Dresden, Jennings, Lenora, Morland, Tasco, Hill City, Damar, and other area communities. Officials said as many as 1,200 meters experienced outages. Crews are now concentrating on an area north and east of Hill City where 16 sub-transmission poles need to be replaced. Other areas with scattered poles have grain bins, trees, irrigation pivots, or other problems that need to be cleared before crews can replace poles.

Commentary from Sheriff Presley about last nights storm. Posted by Graham County Sheriff's Office on Friday, August 30, 2019

